Chippewa County’s COVID-19 community risk levels, vaccines and masking

COVID-19 is still here, making people sick and otherwise disrupting lives. It’s not as prevalent as it once was but that doesn’t mean it’s gone for good.

“The good news is we have a lot of people testing right now,” said Angela Weideman, Chippewa County public health director and LMFT.

The way the county handles positive case reports has changed since the start of the pandemic. Initially, staff at the county health department would call every person whose test came back positive. Over the months, that became too much; it was exceptionally time consuming and a drain on precious resources.

“Now we do a lot of surveying,” Weideman said. “We’ve been really pleased with how responsive to this locals have been.”

Weideman said that now if they have cell phone numbers on file for individuals, they will send a survey out to anyone between the age of 6 and 59 who reports a positive test.

“If they are aged 5 or under, we call a parent. If they are aged 6 to 17 we send a link to the parent or guardian for them to provide us with more detailed information,” she said.

The good news is that lots of people are filling those surveys out.

“We've had a really high response rate, which is great,” she said. “We also say that if you fill out the survey you will not get a call from the health department. People like that.”

Weideman said the staff now prioritizes those with positive tests who are aged 60 and over because that demographic is more likely to have chronic conditions.

“Especially in Chippewa County, about 50% of the people in the county are considered obese or severely obese, which puts them at high risk for diabetes,” she said. “Diabetes is a co-occurring condition that when it happens with COVID is really detrimental to the person's health.”

Tracking COVID-19 cases has gotten a bit more complicated with the expanding availability of at home testing kits.

“There's a lot of people who have symptoms that use at-home tests,” Weideman said. “Those tests are not counted in these confirmed numbers unless they call the health department and tell us.”

Weideman said if a resident of Chippewa County does test positive at home, they can call the public health office to report that they are positive. This helps the county track the rise and fall of COVID-19 in the community and respond appropriately.

“When you look at the cumulative from March of 2020, until now, we have confirmed 18,416 cases for Chippewa County,” she said.

As for where the positive case rates stand, the numbers have clearly come down since January 2022.

Weideman describes the rates as, “bobbing up and down.” Sometimes they rise and other times they fall, which leads her to conclude that we could see another spike in rates. She anticipates another large wave in the fall when students return to schools. She said her staff is preparing for a surge in a few months, based on data and trends from the last few years.

“That’s what’s happened before and we don’t expect it to be different in the fall of 2022,” she said.

The CDC changed the way that it reports some data. Now the CDC looks at community risk level, ranking a community’s risk as being low, medium or high.

The CDC looks at the following three metrics to figure out COVID-19 community levels:

1. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days (regional)

2. The 7-day average percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (regional)

3. Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days

“When they (the CDC) first came out with the community risk level index, we were low risk for like the first three weeks, then we went to medium, then we went back to low,” Weideman said. “When we get into the medium risk level, then we do reach back out to our community partners, community members, businesses, coalitions and anyone in health care to let them know about the situation so they can make decisions about how to proceed.”

Vaccines remain a key tool in the arsenal to fight the spread of COVID-19.

According to county data, vaccine totals in Chippewa County as of June 17 are:

DOSE ONE: ‎37,634

DOSE COMPLETE: ‎36,331

POPULATION: 64,737

“There are people who've had COVID twice or three times,” she said. “Then there are people who will never get tested for COVID. They don't think COVID is real. They may be opposed to vaccinating. It varies.”

When it comes to masking recommendations, Weideman said they're basing that and other suggestions on the most current community risk levels. Her office refers to the most up-to-date CDC guidance for the suggestions they put out at the local level.

“We look at the data every Thursday when the map gets updated on the CDC website,” she said. “When we're in low risk, it's a person's option if they want to wear a mask. But we do ask that people that have chronic conditions or live with somebody with chronic conditions, pay attention. They might want to wear masks.”

At the medium risk level people with chronic conditions or people who are having a lot of contact with those with chronic conditions should wear masks, Weideman said.

“At that high risk level. They say everyone in indoor spaces should wear a mask,” she said.

