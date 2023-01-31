Chippewa Falls area resident to present at PBS Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo

The upcoming PBS Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo will feature a session led by an area resident.

Dora Wood of Chippewa Falls will present four seminars titled, “Edible Perennials - Trees, Shrubs and Bushes,” “Gardening with Chickens,” “Edible Perennials - Vines, Herbs, Flowers and More,” and “Planning for Perennials.”

Garden & Landscape Expo will be held at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Feb. 10-12. Event hours are noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Visit wigardenexpo.com for full details, to purchase tickets and to explore the event schedule now.

Garden & Landscape Expo will feature more than 125 free educational seminars and demonstrations on topics such as the best houseplants for Midwestern homes, gardening for aging and disability, growing indoor citrus trees, home-scale grain production, perennial garden care, foraging, food preservation, growing garlic in Wisconsin and much more.

Now in its 30th year, this community educational event and fundraiser hosted in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Horticulture Division of Extension, supports PBS Wisconsin’s quality programming, educational initiatives and events that serve to enrich Wisconsin communities. Advance discounted tickets are available now at wigardenexpo.com.

Single-day tickets for Garden & Landscape Expo cost $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Two-day passes are available for $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Three-day passes are available for $16 in advance and $18 at the door.

Advance ticket retail outlets are located conveniently around the state at various supporting businesses. A complete list is available at wigardenexpo.com. Advance tickets can also be purchased on our website through Feb. 8. There is an additional charge for parking at the Alliant Energy Center.

Special thanks to our event sponsors, Wisconsin Greenhouse Company and Willy Street Co-op.

PBS Wisconsin is a service of the Educational Communications Board and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

PBS Wisconsin is a place to grow through learning on WHA-TV, Madison; WPNE-TV, Green Bay; WHRM-TV, Wausau; WLEF-TV, Park Falls; WHLA-TV, La Crosse; and WHWC-TV, Menomonie-Eau Claire.

