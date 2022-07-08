Chippewa Falls woman sentenced to one year for embezzling from a Bloomer veterinary hospital

A Chippewa Falls woman will spend one year in prison for embezzling nearly $225,000 from a Bloomer veterinary hospital.

Joleen Minnich, 41, of Chippewa Falls was sentenced yesterday by a U.S. District judge to 12 months and one day in prison for wire fraud and filing a false tax return. Minnich pleaded guilty to these charges in April.

Between 2014 and 2017, Minnich used her position as the office manager for County Veterinary Hospital in Bloomer to embezzle approximately $224,596 from the business’ bank account by creating 204 fraudulent checks to herself using three methods of deception.

She issued non-payroll checks to herself and failed to enter the checks into the accounting program. She used QuickBooks to generate flexible spending checks to herself but failed to use the majority of the funds for out-of-pocket health care costs as required. Lastly, Minnich used QuickBooks to generate health insurance checks to herself but failed to use the majority of the funds for health insurance costs.

In addition, during her plea hearing, Minnich admitted that she failed to remit the County Veterinary Hospital’s payroll taxes to the IRS because she used those funds to hide her embezzlement. To conceal her conduct, Minnich created false entries in QuickBooks showing that she had remitted the payroll taxes. Minnich also admitted that she failed to report the embezzled funds on her personal 2017 tax return.

At the sentencing hearing, District Judge William M. Conley stated that the severity of Minnich’s conduct and the length of the fraud were aggravating factors. The judge also noted that the owner of County Veterinary Hospital was a longtime family friend of Minnich and her decision to embezzle money from the business was a “special type of betrayal.”

At the conclusion of the sentencing hearing, Judge Conley ordered Minnich to pay a total of $278,445 in restitution for her embezzlement scheme and tax crime.

The charges against Minnich were a result of an investigation conducted by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation.