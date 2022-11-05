 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chippewa Herald seeks nominations for Person of the Year

Who should be the Person of the Year in Chippewa County in 2022?

The Chippewa Herald needs your help in selecting that person, who will be our third Herald News Person of the Year.

Readers are encouraged to nominate someone they think had a significant and positive effect on the community in 2022. The winner will be profiled in the Herald at the end of the year.

Send nominating letters of 250 words or more to Herald Person of the Year, 1407 St. Andrews St., La Crosse, WI 54603, or email letters@chippewa.com. Deadline is noon Monday, Nov. 28. Please offer details for our committee of judges on why the person deserves recognition in 2022.

