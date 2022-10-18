Chippewa Valley Book Festival kicks off on Thursday

The Chippewa Valley Book Festival kicks off five days of thought-provoking and inspiring author events on Thursday.

The 23rd annual festival is offering both in-person and virtual options from Thursday to Tuesday. All events are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for the events noted with an asterisk. See cvbookfest.org/events for details.

The festival is proud to feature authors across various genres and backgrounds. Attendees at in-person events will have the opportunity to meet the authors following the presentations, purchase books and have them signed.

7:30 p.m. Thursday — *Nadia Owusu | Reclaiming Our Stories (virtual)

7:30 p.m. Friday — Dorothy Chan and Angie Trudell Vasquez | Poetry and Conversation (in-person)

9:30 a.m. Saturday — Jackie Polzin | Differences: The Power to Create Change (in-person)

10:45 a.m. Saturday — Allen Eskens | A Community of Characters (in-person)

1 p.m. Saturday — Amy E. Reichert | Writing Love in the Dairy State (in-person)

2:15 p.m. Saturday — Barrett Swanson | America’s Narrative Breakdown: Finding Meaning in a Post-Truth Climate (in-person)

3:30 p.m. Saturday — Alan Bergo | Acquired Taste: Plant Families and the Flavors They Share (in-person)

7:30 p.m. Saturday — *Jamie Ford | The Social Responsibility of Historical Fiction (virtual)

7:30 p.m. Monday — *Kawai Strong Washburn | Better than Paradise (in-person and virtual)

7:30 p.m. Tuesday — *Patti See | Here on Lake Hallie: What One Author Learned While Writing About the People and Places She Loves (in-person and virtual)

In addition to this year's 10 author events, the Chippewa Valley Book Festival offers events for even the youngest reading enthusiasts. Three youth events will take place during this year's festival — all of them free and open to the public:

Make-and-Take Book Workshop: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Young Authors Read Showcase: 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Meet the School Authors: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.