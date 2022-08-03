Coin drive again to benefit Hope Renewal Centers

Over the past few years, the Chippewa Valley community has shown its contributions can change lives through Hope Gospel Mission’s Change for Kids fundraiser. The annual fundraiser is back this year on Aug. 9 to provide a fresh start for women and children in the Hope Renewal Centers.

“It’s so amazing to see everyone’s change jars making a real impact on lives in this community,” said Sandi Polzin of Hope Gospel Mission. “A few cents here and there really does add up to give these women and children hope for better days to come.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., children and families are encouraged to bring their jars of change and piggy banks to any of the three donation sites to donate to Hope Gospel Mission’s cause. The donation sites include Northwestern Bank locations in River Prairie, Altoona and downtown Chippewa Falls and Hope Gospel Mission’s office.

This event is sponsored and made possible by Northwestern Bank, Markquart Motors, Down to Earth Garden Center, Olson’s Ice Cream, Rock and Tait, La Crosse Sign Group, Dana Yoder Realty Group – Edina Realty, STOKES|HERZOG and Chippewa Valley Energy.

Northwestern Bank is once again matching donations up to $5,000. Olson’s Ice Cream is giving kids who donate a free ice cream certificate.