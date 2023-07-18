The deadline to submit applications for a grant from the Community Foundation of Dunn County is 5 p.m. Aug. 1, according to a press release.

The CFDC is accepting applications from area nonprofits, government organizations and community groups that support the betterment of Dunn County, the release says. Eligible areas of interest include arts, culture, health, heritage, environment, recreation, education, basic human needs and other civic initiatives.

More details and an application form can be found on the CFDC website at cfdunncounty.org/grants. If you have questions, contact the CFDC at (715) 232-8019 or grants@cfdunncounty.org.