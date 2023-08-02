The 2023 Church Singers Chorus from the Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society sang their arrangement of Spiritual/Gospel music for the worshiping congregations of nine area churches throughout the Menomonie area on July 16. The participating churches were Christ Lutheran, United Methodist,

New Life Lutheran, Living Hope, First Congregational, New Hope Lutheran in Downsville and Grace Episcopal, Menomonie.

The Menomonie visit by the Church Singers Chorus, under the direction of Craig Sampo and Dennis Ruda, was their first performances scheduled in the summer of 2023. The next church performances will be in the Eau Claire area churches on Sunday, Aug. 13.

The Dunn County Barbershop Chorus is made up of male singers from throughout the Chippewa Valley area who meet at 7 p.m. for rehearsals on Tuesday evenings at the Colfax Lutheran Church and the Chapel Heights United Methodist Church in Eau Claire. The singers enjoy the great musical experience in four-part a cappella harmony while providing a great community service.

The Dunn County Chapter of Barbershop Harmony invites all male singers who enjoy singing to join us.

For more information call 715-962-3038 or visit us at www.dcbarbershop.org.