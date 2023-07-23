Since 1885, the residents of Dunn County and western Wisconsin have been able to enjoy the Dunn County Fair in July. The fair returns this year on Wednesday with more events and attractions than ever.

“The crowds have come back since COVID,” said Deb Gotlibson, president of the Dunn County Fair Board. “We have so much variety to see here. You can come here and spend a lot of time for just $5,” which is the daily entry fee for adults.

The theme this year is “Fun for the Whole Herd.” The usual popular fixtures such as the grandstand entertainment and midway rides are back, Gotlibson said, and the fair is bringing back an open beef judging event, called the Summer Showdown Beef Show, at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 29. The last day of the fair is Sunday, July 30.

The fair always has had ways for younger people to show their beef animals through youth organizations, she said, and there were “robust food and photography” open judging classes. But there wasn’t an open beef showing opportunity for a number of years.

“We are trying to get more animals back in the (show) barn,” Gotlibson said. “We are hoping to create a lot of interest in that event.”

Entries for the Summer Showdown are open until the day of the event, she said. More details on the Summer Showdown and all other fair events are available at dunncountyfair.org.

Spectrum Carnival is returning to provide rides on the midway.

“They are bringing bigger kid rides” this year, Gotlibson said. “We should have a real good assortment of big kids' rides.”

Gotlibson said many people have asked if the Zipper ride is returning, and it is, adding, “That’s a big one for kids.”

Parents should be aware that a more economical way to purchase ride tickets is through either the Mega Pass Ride Armband ($80 in advance or $100 at the ticket booth) for the 40 hours of the fair or the Daily Unlimited Ride Wristband for $25 in advance and $30 at the ticket booth.

The acts at the iHeart Media Stage are Rich Schroder at 6 p.m. Wednesday July 26; Chicken Ranch at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27; Bear Creek Band at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28; The Holy Rocka Rollaz at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29; and The Memories Gospel Show at noon, Dunn County 4-H Awards Ceremony at 1 p.m. and The Memories Variety Show at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

One year the fair changed things up and didn’t bring The Memories in on the last day of the fair, Gotlibson said. “We about got run off the fairgrounds because The Memories weren’t here,” she said with a laugh.

Red Cedar Races will be held at the grandstand at 7 p.m. July 27-28, while the National Tractor Pullers Association Regional National Tractor Pull will be held at 7 p.m. on July 29. A demolition derby will be held at 3 p.m. July 30.

Gotlibson said the tractor pull will feature “some of the bigger rigs” than have participated in the past. Fairgoers can walk along the tractor pull pit row, she said, adding, “That’s something to take time and look at” and is free.

The popular meat animal auction will be held at 5 p.m. July 29, and the Little Britches Show will be held at 10 a.m. July 30.

The commercial building will feature some new vendors as well as the old favorites, Gotlibson said, and there is room for more vendors to sign up.

A couple of new food vendors will be at the fair along with the favorites, she said, adding that patrons will be able to buy the Triple B burger at the 4-H stand that includes a hamburger, brat and bacon.

Volunteers are always needed to help with the fair, Gotlibson said. She encouraged people to visit the website at dunncountyfair.org for details and for forms to enter the various judging classes.

While daily entrance is $5, a season pass for all five days costs $15. Children six and under are free, and parking is free as well.