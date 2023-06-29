The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed Wednesday that a horse in Dunn County has tested positive for West Nile virus, according to a press release.

The horse is an unvaccinated 21-year-old Paint mare and is the state's first confirmed case of West Nile virus in a horse this year.

Humans can be infected by West Nile virus, but it does not pass directly between people and horses. The only route of transmission is from a mosquito bite.

Since humans and equines acquire the virus from mosquitoes, its threat normally occurs when mosquitoes are most active, from mid-to-late summer until the first killing frost.

According to the release, symptoms of West Nile virus in horses include fever, incoordination, hind-end weakness, depression, loss of appetite, muscle tremors, teeth grinding, inability to swallow, head pressing, excessive sweating and going down with an inability to rise. The disease can cause brain inflammation in horses and people, and it is fatal in 30% to 40% of horses showing signs of illness.

According to a release from Dunn County's health department, about 17 people are reported to be infected with West Nile virus each year in Wisconsin. About 80% infected with the virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill may develop mild symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, rash and tiredness or fatigue. Less than 1% of people who become infected with West Nile virus get seriously ill with symptoms of high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, mental confusion, tremors, paralysis and coma.

DATCP encourages equine owners to speak with their veterinarians about vaccinating their horses.