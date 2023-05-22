A portion of heavily traveled Highway B in Dunn County will be repaved this year instead of 2024, county officials have announced.

Dustin Binder, county highway commissioner, said the 3.3 miles of Highway B from Packer Drive to Highway BB will be repaved with new asphalt later this summer.

“It’s our most utilized county road in Dunn County that serves a large area in the surrounding communities,” Binder said of Highway B, with approximate 4,500 vehicles using it daily.

The original schedule called for completing the project in 2024, he said, but the funds are available to do it this year.

“It was a project that we thought needed to get done sooner rather than later,” Binder said. “It’s a very cracked and deteriorated road that has formed wheel ruts causing a very bumpy ride.”

The announcement follows a previous notice from the county that reconstruction of another portion of Highway B, from state Highways 12/29 to Packer Drive, would have to be delayed to 2024. That delay was due to improvements of the Union Pacific railroad crossing just north of the highway’s intersection with Interstate 94 and the coordination with proposed traffic signals at the Badger Drive intersection.

The current estimate for the cost of this year’s project is approximately $1 million, Binder said, with allocated state reimbursement funding available once the project is completed.

No detours will be implemented during construction, Binder said, though there will be lane restrictions and traffic delays once the project begins. A video discussing the Highway B project is available at https://youtu.be/ileH5MdoTTg.