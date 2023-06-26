Dunn County's tourism industry set a record for economic impact in 2022, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. The county generated $96 million, according to a press release, surpassing the previous record of $93 million, which was set in 2019.

Additionally, Dunn County tourism supported 750 part-time and full-time jobs across various sectors of the industry and generated $6 million in local tax revenue.

The highest-ever overnight visitation in 2022 helped fuel growth statewide for a record-breaking $23.7 billion in total economic impact. The 2022 total economic impact surpassed the previous statewide record of $22.2 billion set in 2019. Statewide, tourism generated $1.5 billion in state and local tax revenue. Without this revenue, each Wisconsin household would pay an additional $620 to maintain the current level of government services, according to a press release.

Menomonie Area Chamber and Visitor Center tourism manager Tammy Simon credited natural spaces, the trails and opportunities to sip and dine to the influx of visitors to Dunn County.

“Tourism is essential to the economy of Dunn County. Visitors steward our small businesses, provide tax dollars for community improvement and support economic development,” Simon said in a release.

In 2022, there were 111.1 million visits in Wisconsin, which was up 8.8 million visits, or 8.7%, over the previous year. This includes a record 45.4 million overnight visits, or a 13.8% increase from 2021. Overnight visitors, on average, spent nearly three times as much as day trip visitors. To learn more about Wisconsin tourism’s record-breaking year, you can view the 2022 economic impact data, including a county-by-county breakdown, at industry.travelwisconsin.com/research.

“Tourism is both big fun and big business. I’m so grateful for the innovation and dedication of the folks who make up Wisconsin’s tourism industry. Each one of them played a role in setting this record,” said Anne Sayersk, Wisconsin Department of Tourism secretary. “Aided by strategic marketing, Wisconsin convinced more visitors to stay longer so they could add more activities to their itinerary, delivering a deeper economic impact. I congratulate the entire industry on an incredible record-breaking year.”