Former UW-Stout baseball standout Charlie Szykowny was selected Monday in the ninth round of the MLB draft by the San Francisco Giants.

Szykowny was the 270th pick in the draft and became the second Blue Devil to be selected in the draft. Shortstop Joe Vavra was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth round of the 1982 draft.

As a Blue Devil, Szykowny earned All-America honors in 2022 when he broke three school records (home runs, RBI and triples) to go with the three he set in 2021 (at-bats, runs scored and doubles).

Szykowny finished his career with a .385 batting average with 123 runs scored, 37 doubles, 10 triples, 22 home runs with 96 RBI for a slugging percentage of .700. On the Stout all-time list, Szykowny's batting average is sixth, runs scored is seventh, doubles is second, triples tied for first, home runs eighth, RBI 17th and slugging percentage fourth.

In the field, Szykowny finished with a career fielding percentage of .930. He helped turn 48 double plays throughout his career, including 28 in 2021 when Stout led Division III in the category.

Szykowny was a two-time All-WIAC first team selection and was a finalist for the 2022 player of the year. He garnered first team All-Region 9 honors by both D3baseball.com and ABCA/Rawlings in 2022 and was third-team All-Region 9 selection by AVCA Rawlings in 2021.

After graduation, Szykowny transferred to Division I Illinois-Chicago, where he was named 2023 MVC Newcomer of the Year and Midwest All-Region Second Team. He hit .335 for the season and ranked among the top five in the MVC with 55 RBI and 16 home runs. He led the team in batting average, runs scored, hits, triples, home runs, RBI and slugging percentage.