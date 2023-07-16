Downtown Menomonie will be exploding with adventure and color as the city celebrates its third annual “Let’s Paint the Town” event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

Featuring more than 110 local vendors and artisans, the full day of adventure will feature music, food, hot rods, live demonstrations and activities for kids of all ages throughout the downtown Menomonie area.

A concert by country musician Chris Kroeze, a Barron native who rose to national attention with his 2018 season-long performances on NBC’s hit show “The Voice,” finishing runner-up, will highlight the day. Kroeze brings his vocal and guitar skills along with his small-town charm to the Wilson Park stage for a 3 p.m. show, sponsored by Kwik Trip.

Local vendors will line Fourth Street East, Wilson Avenue and Sixth Street East, and activities will spill into historic Wilson Park. Downtown Menomonie businesses will be conducting sidewalk sales and restaurant specials throughout the day along Main, Broadway and Crescent streets. A food court will be set up along Sixth Street, highlighting a wide assortment of mouth-watering local fare in a picnic setting.

Activities at Wilson Park will include the weekly Farmers’ Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., a performance by the historic Ludington Guard Band from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., face painting with Jaxy the Clown and an inflatable children’s outdoor play area.

Local artists will demonstrate their prowess in working with mosaics, stone carving, wood carving, wood turning and Irish dancing throughout the day. A professional roller skating demonstration will get underway at 11 a.m. A car show will be held during the day in the BMO Bank/Burger King parking lot.

Organizers have seen “Let’s Paint the Town” grow over the last two years when it was centered on Menomonie’s Main Street and with the popularity of the event, needed to expand the space.

“We knew that if we wanted to grow, we needed to expand the event to Wilson Avenue,” said Menomonie mayor Randy Knaack. “We wanted to feature not only our thriving downtown businesses, but show off more of our city.”

Plenty of free parking will be available around the event and in the downtown area.