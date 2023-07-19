A benefit concert seeking to help homeless children in Menomonie will be held Aug. 12 at the Wilson Park bandshell. The rain-or-shine event starts at 1 p.m., according to a press release.

The release says that estimates put the Menomonie community’s homeless children population at about 100. Donations will be taken at the concert, which is being hosted by the Unitarian Society of Menomonie.

For about two years, the Unitarian Society of Menomonie has provided pop-up pantry bags in various locations in Menomonie. These bags have contained food, personal hygiene items, pool passes and coupons for haircuts.

The benefit concert will be headlined by Bryce Black and his Sliced Bread Jug Band. The group, which is based out of Arkansaw, will be joined by Nora Jean and Menomonie singer/songwriter Ric Angus.

Burrito California will serve its menu at the concert via its food truck, and face painting will be available.