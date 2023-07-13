Project Hope — a Menomonie Police Department initiative that aims to reduce the impact that substance use disorders have on the community — will participate in the National Day of Deflection on Wednesday, according to a press release.

The National Day of Deflection comes in the middle of the first-ever Police Treatment and Community Collaborative National Deflection Week, which runs from July 16 through July 23.

According to the press release, deflection is when first responders, social workers and recovery support professionals connect individuals experiencing mental health or substance use challenges to community-based treatment or services as an alternative to arrest or taking no action.

As part of the National Day of Deflection, Project Hope's quick response team will conduct outreach to those who might be struggling with substance use or mental health disorders with the goal of providing them information on resources that are available in Dunn County. For willing individuals, immediate referrals and connections will be made.

The quick response team will also host a follow-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Walmart in Menomonie. More information and Narcan will be offered at the follow-up event.

Deflection teams from 11 states are expected to participate in the National Day of Deflection.