One person died after a crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 94 near Menomonie, according to a press release from the Eau Claire branch of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The release said that the Wisconsin State Patrol, Dunn County Sheriff's Office and Menomonie Police Department responded to a call around 12:08 a.m. Sunday of a wrong-way driver on I-94.

Authorities determined through the initial investigation that a Toyota Corolla was traveling east in the westbound lanes when it struck a Jeep Compass head-on. The crash blocked all westbound lanes near mile marker 40 and resulted in multiple injuries and one fatality.

According to the release, the driver of the Toyota Corolla — a 33-year-old male from Eau Claire — died. The driver of the Jeep Compass, a 28-year-old male from Chicago, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while a 27-year-old female, an 8-year-old male and a 6-year old male — all passengers in the Jeep Compass — suffered life-threatening injuries.

Names have been not been released, and the crash is still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.