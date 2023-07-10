One person is dead and two are injured after a crash Sunday night near Menomonie, according to a press release from the Eau Claire branch of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

At about 9:40 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dunn County Sheriff's Office responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 eastbound near mile marker 38.

A 32-year-old female from Baldwin Park, California, was driving one of the vehicles and was found dead when authorities arrived. Two people were also injured.

The Menomonie Police Department assisted with the crash, which remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.