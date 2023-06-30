Right now, western Wisconsin is in the middle of a severe housing shortage while prices for existing homes continue to rise. For example, if someone wanted to buy a property in Durand, Wisconsin, they can only choose from one of five residences on the market. In Ellsworth, there are only nine available. These historic low levels of inventory are hurting those who want to move into our area. Since 2011, our state has created fewer than 10,000 single-family houses than it did in the preceding decade, despite rising building costs and government rules that make home development more difficult.

Because of a lack of affordable and appealing housing, employers are finding it more difficult to entice talent to come work in our state. Furthermore, folks who grew up in our area are finding that the dream of home ownership is growing more expensive, as are those who require specialized housing while choosing to age in Wisconsin. That is why, during this session, I co-authored and voted to pass a series of bills targeted at addressing this issue head on.

Assembly Bill 264, introduced by Rep. Armstrong of Rice Lake, would establish a housing infrastructure revolving credit fund. This grant will assist with the upfront expenditures of creating affordable housing. These costs include providing a new development with water, gas, roads and sewer. In exchange for these loans, communities must promise to reduce the cost of housing units by either expediting approvals or lowering other development costs. Furthermore, to ensure that these loans benefit our community, 30% of the loans must be put aside for rural areas and 25% of the fund's initial appropriation must be utilized to help create senior housing.

Another bill proposes offering no-interest loans to owners of rental housing units in order to assist in the rehabilitation of buildings to provide upper-floor housing in downtown areas. For years, these spaces above ground-level commercial establishments have deteriorated and sat unused or have been utilized for storage. In addition, another law would assist with worker and elder housing projects that are vacant or neglected. We know that these spaces can provide safe, affordable solutions for employees and their families in our communities, while also benefiting our main street businesses.

These bills will help businesses and local communities attract and retain the strong, talented workforce that we require today by adopting legislation to incentivize and lower the cost of housing in our state. I hope to continue working on this issue in the future. If you have any suggestions to help with the workforce housing shortfall, please contact me at (608) 266-0660 or by email at Rep.Petryk@legis.wisconsin.gov.