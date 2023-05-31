Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

One of my responsibilities as chairman of the Assembly Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities Committee has been to ensure that our local businesses have access to the talent they need to succeed in Wisconsin. One way we can address this is to develop and strengthen our K-12 talent pipeline so that when children graduate, they have the fundamental skills they need to flourish in our state.

That is why I was thrilled to see that the Joint Committee on Finance, which is in charge of building the state budget, included recommendations that I developed along with Rep. Loren Oldenburg of Viroqua to give an historic investment in Wisconsin’s Youth Apprenticeship program. Local Youth Apprenticeship funds would be increased by over 50% under the budget proposal that was passed!

The Youth Apprenticeship program matches high school juniors and seniors with a career counselor in their school district, allowing them to interview and acquire a job with a company that is willing to hire them. Students are also partnered with a mentor at the work site after securing a job throughout the school year, allowing young people to earn money while acquiring experience in a chosen field. During the school day, they also receive individualized linked classroom education. Students who complete the program receive a “workplace credential” in addition to their high school diploma.

Over 200 students from the 93rd District are participating in this program in 2023, with over 158 companies hiring them. These students are studying architecture, food and natural resources, health sciences, information technology, manufacturing and transportation, among other things. These pupils are frequently offered jobs after school, throughout the summer and beyond graduation. This ideal “win-win” situation allows businesses to tap into a talent pipeline, and many students wind up staying in Wisconsin to begin their careers while acquiring vital job experience for their future.

Furthermore, the committee increased the amount of money available to schools for Career and Technical Education grants. These funds reimburse schools each time a student earns an industry-recognized credential that can be applied to a job in a high-demand sector. Furthermore, if a student obtains an emergency medical technician or fire fighter certificate, the student may get $500.

These investments in our workforce are essential if we, as a state, intend to retain our young people who are trained here for a career. More information about youth apprenticeship can be found at dwd.wisconsin.gov/apprenticeship. Also, if you haven’t already, please complete my online survey at www.RepWarrenPetryk.com with your thoughts on broadband in the budget.