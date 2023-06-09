Now is a fantastic time to enjoy everything that nature offers, like navigating the St. Croix River at Kinnickinnic State Park or taking a stroll on the Red Cedar State Trail. That is because June is Great Outdoors Month, which recognizes the astounding $7.8 billion contribution made by the outdoor industry to our state's gross domestic product.

As a legislator from the Chippewa Valley, I understand the importance of protecting and preserving our natural resources so we can continue to enjoy the great outdoors for generations to come. That is why I supported a provision in the recent budget to ensure continuous recreational opportunities through the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program. This program helps preserve our natural areas, protecting vital habitats and safeguarding water quality.

This program has been extremely impactful in the 93rd Assembly District. It was responsible for helping restore Lake Pepin. This project will improve the water quality of the area, create a healthy fish and wildlife habitat, and restore boat access to parts of Lake Pepin, including restoring a channel for safe commercial boat access.

It also recently was used to expand the Coulee River Trails system in Prescott. This area is home to a one-of-a-kind scenic rocky "gorge" unlike any other in the state. Visitors, tourists and local residents will be able to enjoy this natural area while preserving it for future generations as a result of our purchase of this land.

In addition to protecting our water, the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl compounds, also known as PFAS, has the potential to contaminate water supplies, which puts people who go swimming, fishing and engaging in other water-based activities at risk. That is why I’m pleased to see the Joint Committee on Finance dedicate $125 million to fight PFAS pollution, which is a more money that the governor proposed. This resolute commitment shows the shared understanding of the need to address this important issue in our communities.

Finally, with Senator Stafsholt and Representative Zimmerman, I recently introduced legislation to modify the state's dam removal program in order to help the Kinnickinnic River reclaim its former status as a premier trout fishing destination. In the previous budget, I backed increased funds for the state's dam removal program; but, due to a drafting error, local towns would have to contribute equal sums for dam removal. The bill would reinstate prior legislation, advancing the conclusion of this crucial undertaking for the area. The legislation is currently making its way through the parliamentary process, and I hope to deliver it soon for the governor's signing.

As the budget process moves forward, I look forward to seeing the final product to make sure that it protects and safeguards the needs and resources of our area. Also, if you haven't already, please complete my online survey at www.RepWarrenPetryk.com with your thoughts on the budget.