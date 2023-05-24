Every year, it gives me great pleasure to remind everyone of the importance of Memorial Day and to encourage everyone to remember this day and the courage it represents.

As we continue to see events unfold around the world we are reminded that the liberty we enjoy in the United States is rare and should be protected. That is why we remember Memorial Day, as a day that celebrates the brave people who gave their lives selflessly to safeguard our country’s liberties.

As the famous phrase goes: “All gave some; some gave all.”

As a current member and former chair of the Assembly Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs, I have made it a personal mission to not only remind people of our armed forces’ selfless service, but also to remind them that without days like Memorial Day, we might easily forget how fortunate we are to live in the United States of America.

Abraham Lincoln said that “through their deeds, the dead of battle have spoken more eloquently for themselves than any of the living ever could. But we can only honor them by rededicating ourselves to the cause for which they gave a last full measure of devotion. ”

Their unique and irreplaceable gift would be reduced if we did not remember what others had provided. Our departed heroes should never be forgotten.

Former President Ronald Reagan summarized this sentiment during a speech he gave at Omaha Beach by reading a letter from Lisa Henn where she made a promise to her dying father, a veteran of Normandy.

“I’m going there, Dad, and I’ll see the beaches and the barricades and the monuments. I’ll see the graves, and I’ll put flowers there just like you wanted to do. I’ll feel all the things you made me feel through your stories and your eyes. I’ll never forget what you went through, Dad, nor will I let anyone else forget. And, Dad, I’ll always be proud.”

Please join me in commemorating them, and may God bless all who continue to serve our country in the armed forces.