A second person has died as a result of a wrong-way crash last month on Interstate 94 near Menomonie, authorities said.

According to a release issued Tuesday from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, Ceirra D. Ellis died July 2 at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, after being severely injured in the crash, which happened just after midnight on June 11.

Ellis, a 27-year-old female from Golden Valley, Minnesota, was a passenger in a Jeep Compass traveling on I-94 when it was struck head-on by a Toyota Corolla driving east in the westbound lanes. The driver of the Toyota Corolla — 33-year-old Benjamin Wilfer of Eau Claire — died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Jeep Compass, 28-year-old Demarie Ward of Chicago, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers in the Jeep Compass, boys ages 8 and 6, suffered life-threatening injuries.