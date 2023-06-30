The Western Wisconsin Conservation Council and Farmer-Led Watershed Councils are hosting a Soil Health Raffle Run from July 10 through July 13.

Sites will be spread across St. Croix, Polk and Dunn counties, and participants can claim a raffle ticket by taking a selfie at each site.

Sites will display:

Haney testing and nitrogen ROI.

Demo plots looking at tillage practices and cover crops.

Nitrogen optimization research plots.

Small grains rotation and lysimeter study plots.

Strip-till next to no-till in rye.

Low disturbance manure injection and planting green.

Double cropping with triticale.

A dinner will then be held at 6 p.m. July 13 at Jon-De Farms, 2041 30th Ave., Baldwin. There, participants will have the opportunity to discuss the sites visited and network with area farmers, as well as a chance to win in the raffle.

The event is free for farmers to attend, but organizers ask participants to RSVP by July 10 for meal planning purposes.

Find more details and RSVP at bit.ly/SoilHealthJuly13.