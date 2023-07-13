Authorities arrested two suspects after reports of gunshots Tuesday night in Menomonie, the Menomonie Police Department said in a press release.

According to the release, police received a report at 10:17 p.m. that a citizen heard six gunshots near 541 S. Broadway. While searching the area, officers found empty shell casings in an alleyway and bullet holes in two unoccupied vehicles.

Police say that two suspects were taken into custody, and they do not believe anyone was targeted in what they called an isolated incident. An investigation is ongoing.