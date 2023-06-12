Among the class of 1,173 students who crossed the commencement stage at University of Wisconsin-Stout on May 6, nine from the College of Arts and Human Sciences were recognized by faculty and staff as inspiring graduates whose stories represent what is it to be Stout Proud.

The graduates shared their university experiences, setbacks and successes in UW-Stout’s Inspiring Graduate Q&A series.

DJ Walker, B.S. applied social science, Menomonie

Kacey King, B.S. human development and family studies, Amery

M Hampton, B.F.A. studio art, Ramsey, Minnesota

Nick Kostka, B.S. special education, Tomah

Grace Minder, B.S. applied social science, St. Paul, Minnesota

Pa Chie Vang, B.S. human development and family studies, Menomonie

Lauren Couves, B.S. dietetics, Ames, Iowa

Joanna Lee, B.S. marketing and business education, Turtle Lake

Cecelia Knudsen, B.F.A. graphic design and interactive media, Lino Lakes, Minnesota

DJ Walker, B.S. applied social science

Throughout his four years at UW-Stout, DJ Walker often questioned whether he should be here. As he pursued his degree, he sometimes had serious doubts about whether he would or even could stay.

“I overcame this through encouragement from my family and time spent in conversation with God about whether this was what he had planned for my life. Through his answers, I found the energy and determination to stay the course and finish at Stout,” Walker said.

Walker earned his B.S. in applied social science on May 6 and will be interning this summer in Washington, D.C., with the Family Research Council and is considering policy work.

“I am excited that through the tough years at Stout I am coming out of college with the initial skills needed to make an impact in the way that God directs me toward. It is being able to serve him that I am proud of,” Walker said.

Kacey King, B.S. human development and family studies

Kacey King overcame many personal challenges and life events while earning her B.S. in human development and family studies from UW-Stout.

“There were so many points throughout college that I questioned my ability to overcome these challenges. I often wondered if I could be at the point I am today academically, professionally and personally,” she said.

But on May 6, King earned her HDFS degree and will be continuing her education here this fall as she enters the M.S. marriage and family therapy program.

“This graduate program was my top choice, and I’m beyond excited that I get to stay at this wonderful university and in the Menomonie area, too,” King said. “I’m proud of everything I’ve had to overcome.”

M Hampton, B.F.A. studio art

First-generation student M Hampton switched their major from art education during the global pandemic to pursue a BFA in studio art.

“It has been a whirlwind of catching up. I failed a few classes, I retook classes, and here I am. Slow and steady wins the race,” said Hampton, who will soon be married.

They earned their studio art degree from UW-Stout on May 6. They will take a year off school and are looking into MFA programs near the Twin Cities. They would like to teach at the college level.

“The ouroboros of education strikes again, learning to then teach the new teachers how to learn to teach,” Hampton said.

Nick Kostka, B.S. special education

Nick Kostka began his B.S. in special education at UW-Stout in fall 2017 and overcame many obstacles in obtaining his degree, mainly due to his obligations to the Army, he said.

From drills to training, recovering from injury and being called to active duty, being in the military during his time at UW-Stout greatly impacted him.

At one point, he was so disconnected from his education that he felt it would be impossible to return to school, having missed as much time as he had.

“I decided that education is one of my biggest passions in life, and I needed to go back. Despite all of the breaks and intermittent semesters, I am grateful for all of the staff I have worked with. They went the extra mile to help me be successful in my college education,” he said.

And six years after he started, Kostka is proud to have earned his special education degree on May 6. He plans to continue his education to obtain a master’s degree and complete his military training.

Grace Minder, B.S. applied social science

Grace Minder landed a career before graduation as a mental health practitioner in the Twin Cities. She’s joining the team at People Inc., the largest mental health nonprofit in Minnesota.

“They offer mental health care to people in prisons, homeless people, at-risk youth, as well as those in the deaf community and many other populations,” said Minder, who completed undergraduate research about students with learning disabilities.

“I came to Stout as a student that did not have a clear sense of direction. All I knew is that I wanted to help people,” she added.

Minder earned her B.S. in applied social science from UW-Stout on May 6.

Pa Chie Vang, B.S. human development and family studies

Between raising a family and working full time, Pa Chie Vang didn’t think she’d ever go back to school for her bachelor’s degree.

But after her associate degree in early childhood education and teaching from Chippewa Valley Technical College, Vang returned to school for human development and family studies and graduated from UW-Stout.

“It took me a while to get to where I am,” she said. “What I am most proud of as I finish my degree is that even when things got hard in life and I wanted to give up on school, I didn’t. I owe that resilience to the two people I watched growing up who persevered through the trauma of war to give my siblings and I an educated life, even when faced with the adversities of poverty, racism and discrimination.”

Vang plans to earn her master’s after spending more time with family.

Lauren Couves, B.S. dietetics

Having earned her B.S. in dietetics from UW-Stout, Lauren Couves will return this fall to complete her M.S in nutrition and dietetics.

She will be a graduate assistant and assistant tennis coach next year and plans to apply to dietetic internships in the spring of 2024.

“Stout has prepared me very well to work in my field,” Couves said. “With UW-Stout's emphasis on polytechnic learning, I was encouraged and required to seek field-related experience outside of class. These experiences increased my confidence and competence within the field of dietetics, allowing me to apply my outside knowledge to my classes.”

Joanna Lee, B.S. marketing and business education

Before graduating with her marketing and business education degree from UW-Stout, Joanna Lee was hired as a business teacher at Baldwin-Woodville High School.

“I am very excited to start this new chapter of my life and have a classroom of my own,” she said.

Lee’s goal coming to college was to graduate in four years, but she learned that with student teaching, MBE was a 4½-year program. By enrolling in summer and Winterm courses, she met her goal.

“There is no doubt that Joanna’s commitment to preparing through being involved and developing her leadership skills has her ready to hit the ground running,” said MBE Program Director Debbie Stanislawski.

Cecilia Knudsen, B.F.A. graphic design and interactive media

Cecilia Knudsen is a geriatric nursing assistant and volunteer for a rare-disease nonprofit. Her desire is to merge her passions of health care and design to form a unique career path and is seeking a job in health care user experience design.

With her goal in mind, Knudsen transferred her associate arts degree credits from Anoka-Ramsey Community College to UW-Stout and earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design and interactive media. She pushed through personal struggles and graduated on May 6.

“I want to make the quality of life better for users of products and systems. I can’t help but be nervous and excited for the future, knowing it holds challenges and greatness,” she said. “My years at Stout were no doubt exactly where I was meant to be.”