Among the class of 1,173 students who crossed the commencement stage at University of Wisconsin-Stout on May 6, eight from the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Management were recognized by faculty and staff as inspiring graduates whose stories represent what is it to be Stout Proud.

The graduates shared their university experiences, setbacks and successes in UW-Stout’s Inspiring Graduate Q&A series:

Anna Brooks, B.S. applied science, Menomonie

Alejandro Calixto Martinez, B.S. hotel, restaurant and tourism management, Reedsburg

Kennadi Shumaker, B.S. applied biochemistry and molecular biology, Dickinson, North Dakota

Ben Olkowski, B.S. construction, Kimberly

Anna Kent, B.S. packaging, Eau Claire

Dylan LaFontaine, B.S. digital marketing technology and B.S. information and communication technologies, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

Jordan Kunze, B.S. applied science, Merrill

Matthew Ryan, B.S. computer and electrical engineering, Oconomowoc

Anna Brooks, B.S. applied science

On the night of Feb. 20, 2022, the first bombs struck Anna Brooks’ hometown of Cherkasy, Ukraine. “A cozy and peaceful town was forever changed. And so was I,” she shared in her address as commencement speaker at UW-Stout’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Management ceremony on May 6.

“That night, as I sat with my mom and my husband in our home in Menomonie, figuring out what on earth would we do next, I grew 10 years older. Later that morning, dozens of people at Stout approached me to offer their help and condolences. Suddenly, I realized that I was a part of something bigger and stronger than myself. I was a part of the Stout community,” she said to her fellow CSTEMM graduates.

Brooks had earned a business degree in Ukraine and moved to the U.S. several years ago. But her dream was to go to medical school, so she decided to change her career and pursue a degree in applied science, with a premedical specialization at UW-Stout.

In her final commencement statements, Brooks added: “I remembered one simple truth: our strength is in our people. As I look at hundreds of beautiful, inspiring, hungry souls in front of me, I see the faces of future communities. Let’s bring our people together just as Stout did for us.”

This summer, Brooks will complete an internship at the Urology Lab at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Medical School before beginning her applications to medical school. “I am proud of overcoming all the difficulties in my studies and persevering on my premedical path. I am extremely grateful for all the doors that Stout has opened for me,” she said.

Alejandro Calixto Martinez, B.S. hotel, restaurant and tourism management

First-generation student and immigrant Alejandro Calixto Martinez’s highest achievement so far is finishing his undergraduate degree, he said. He graduated from UW-Stout with his B.S. in hotel, restaurant and tourism management on May 6.

“I am proud to say that I earned this degree through willpower and help from my friends and family,” he said.

“Almost everywhere I know in the hospitality industry, Stout is always known,” Calixto Martinez added. “I am confident that wherever I go after graduation, I will find a place in the industry that I will be proud to work in.”

Calixto Martinez is looking for a long-term job in the Southwest. After he is financially stable, he plans to return to school to earn his master’s in esports management.

Kennadi Shumaker, B.S. applied biochemistry and molecular biology

Earning a degree in applied biochemistry and molecular biology in a smaller town like Menomonie allowed Kennadi Shumaker to take advantage of opportunities she would not have had elsewhere, she said.

UW-Stout’s program gave her opportunities such as tutoring, working as a teaching assistant and attending research conferences.

“My Stout education and experience has highlighted the importance of making connections with peers and faculty and keeping an open mind to new experiences, even when they may seem difficult and scary at first,” Shumaker said.

She will be attending Indiana University-Bloomington for her Ph.D. in biochemistry. “I am so excited and nervous to have been accepted to partake in this program, and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the help of the amazing faculty and the course structuring at UW-Stout,” she said.

Ben Olkowski, B.S. construction

Ben Olkowski will start his career working on solar and renewables projects as a construction coordinator for AZCO Inc., a heavy industrial contractor that works all over the country. He graduated with his B.S. in construction from UW-Stout on May 6.

“Stout has prepared me extremely well to work in my field,” Olkowski said. “Through the construction program, I have gained valuable hands-on experience with building practices, industry software and practical knowledge to help me succeed in my future career.

“Stout’s construction major is a program designed to build excellent graduates that employers all over the country are looking to hire,” he said.

Anna Kent, B.S. packaging

Anna Kent was hired as a packaging engineer in the Twin Cities before graduation. She will join Boston Scientific’s peripheral interventions new product development team.

Kent came to UW-Stout for the packaging program, one of only a handful of schools in the U.S. that offer the major.

“When I first enrolled in the packaging program at UW-Stout, I did not quite realize how great the school truly is,” she said. “Stout’s polytechnic tenets of applied learning, collaboration and career focus are what makes the school great. My education and my co-op experiences have prepared me for my full-time position more than I could have imagined.”

Dylan LaFontaine, B.S. digital marketing technology and B.S. information and community technologies

Dylan LaFontaine knew that when he came to UW-Stout he would work in a variety of hands-on labs in his digital marketing technology and information and communication technologies courses.

“Within my ICT major, the lab-intense courses working with Salesforce CRM, understanding business principles, including marketing, accounting and social media, and eventually putting my knowledge to the test working for a live client, made me feel much more confident about entering the workforce,” he said.

“I appreciate the variety of hands-on individual and collaborative experiences I’ve had; I feel ready to apply the skills I’ve learned in my first and future jobs.”

With career interests in business analytics, data science, project management and digital marketing, LaFontaine is applying for jobs in a variety of fields.

Jordan Kunze, B.S. applied science

Jordan Kunze became the first person in her family to graduate with a bachelor’s degree, earning her degree in applied science from UW-Stout.

“Coming from a low-income family, attending college wasn’t always something I was sure I would get the opportunity to do,” she said.

Now, looking to the future, Kunze will attend graduate school for a chemistry Ph.D. at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

“My experience at Stout helped me to discover the specific areas in which I have the most interest in and would like to pursue a career,” Kunze said. “Having the ability to work with professors on research in their labs, and also being able to carry out my own research on campus has solidified my interest in a research-based career.”

Matthew Ryan, B.S. computer and electrical engineering

Before Matthew Ryan earned his B.S. in computer and electrical engineering from UW-Stout, he was hired as a software engineer for United Launch Alliance. Soon, he’ll move to Colorado to start his career with the aerospace company, where he interned last summer.

For soon-to-be students and graduates, Ryan said, “Don’t be afraid to take some risks, such as moving out to a different state for an internship. As scary as it may seem with all the unknowns, you learn a lot about yourself and what works best for you, and it could lead to a full-time position after graduation.”