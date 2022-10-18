Country Fest to feature headliners Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi

CADOTT, Wis. — The country’s largest three-day country music and camping event has announced next summer’s lineup.

Country Fest 2023 will feature headliners Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi - June 22, 23 and 24 in Cadott. The star-studded festival will also include Billy Currington, Brett Eldredge, Russell Dickerson and many more!

“Fans can look forward to the same organized festival they love, but with a new overall theme in 2023,” festival promoter and general manager Wade Asher said. “If you grew up in Wisconsin, Friday nights likely found you in a friend’s field cheersing to the summer ahead. A grown-up version of a coming-of-age tradition, we’ll pay homage to our roots through a variety of Wisconsin-themed activations and experiences. We can't wait to reunite with our Fest Family at the country’s largest party in a hayfield…and show out-of-towners what it means to ‘party like a Sconnie.’”

3 days, 5 stages, 50+ bands:

Scheduled Thursday, June 22: Jon Pardi, Russell Dickerson, Joe Nichols, Pam Tillis, Elvie Shane, Kidd G, Matt Koziol, Chris Colston and more.

Scheduled Friday, June 23: Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Sammy Kershaw, Larry Fleet, Cooper Alan, Jackson Dean, Alexandra Kay, Tanner Adell and more.

Scheduled Saturday, June 24: Zac Brown Band, Billy Currington, Ernest, Mark Chesnutt, Ingrid Andress, Breland, Caroline Jones, Lauren Watkins and more.

Scheduled Wednesday, June 21 - *Tailgate Party exclusive to 3-day ticket holders: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jake Worthington, Frankie Justin and Nathan King Band.

Artists to watch, up and coming Nashville acts: Cooper Alan (TikTok), Six One Five Collective, Adam Warner, Sean Williams, Jason McNabb and more!

VIP, Reserved Lawn, and General Admission tickets are available along with Pit Passes - fans can party in the pit all weekend long with a 3-day pass, or individual passes to get close to their favorite artists.

For the full lineup, tickets and camping info, visit CountryFest.com.