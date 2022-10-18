 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Country Fest to feature headliners Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi

CADOTT, Wis. — The country’s largest three-day country music and camping event has announced next summer’s lineup.

Country Fest 2023 will feature headliners Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi - June 22, 23 and 24 in Cadott. The star-studded festival will also include Billy Currington, Brett Eldredge, Russell Dickerson and many more!

“Fans can look forward to the same organized festival they love, but with a new overall theme in 2023,” festival promoter and general manager Wade Asher said. “If you grew up in Wisconsin, Friday nights likely found you in a friend’s field cheersing to the summer ahead. A grown-up version of a coming-of-age tradition, we’ll pay homage to our roots through a variety of Wisconsin-themed activations and experiences. We can't wait to reunite with our Fest Family at the country’s largest party in a hayfield…and show out-of-towners what it means to ‘party like a Sconnie.’”

3 days, 5 stages, 50+ bands:

Scheduled Thursday, June 22: Jon Pardi, Russell Dickerson, Joe Nichols, Pam Tillis, Elvie Shane, Kidd G, Matt Koziol, Chris Colston and more.

Scheduled Friday, June 23: Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Sammy Kershaw, Larry Fleet, Cooper Alan, Jackson Dean, Alexandra Kay, Tanner Adell and more.

Scheduled Saturday, June 24: Zac Brown Band, Billy Currington, Ernest, Mark Chesnutt, Ingrid Andress, Breland, Caroline Jones, Lauren Watkins and more.

Scheduled Wednesday, June 21 - *Tailgate Party exclusive to 3-day ticket holders: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jake Worthington, Frankie Justin and Nathan King Band.

Artists to watch, up and coming Nashville acts: Cooper Alan (TikTok), Six One Five Collective, Adam Warner, Sean Williams, Jason McNabb and more!

VIP, Reserved Lawn, and General Admission tickets are available along with Pit Passes - fans can party in the pit all weekend long with a 3-day pass, or individual passes to get close to their favorite artists.

For the full lineup, tickets and camping info, visit CountryFest.com.

The 2022 Country Fest is a four-day country music event in Cadott, Wisconsin. Event staff project that close to 100,000 people will attend the festival this year with tens of thousands camping on site. Country Fest has five stages, though a few are for 21 and over attendees.
