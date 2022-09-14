Eau Claire Sheriff Ron Cramer dies unexpectedly

EAU CLAIRE — Ron Cramer, the 47th sheriff of Eau Claire County, died unexpectedly Tuesday.

The department confirmed the death in a statement late Tuesday evening. It said he began his career with the department in 1975, rising through the ranks before winning office as a write-in candidate in 1996.

The statement said Cramer “loved his work and it showed in his passion for helping the people of Eau Claire County.”

Officials did not confirm a cause of death Tuesday night.

Tributes poured in from the law enforcement community.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk was shocked when he was informed Tuesday afternoon by an Eau Claire County investigator.

Kowalczyk said Cramer was found at his residence.

“It’s a sad day for Eau Claire. He’ll be missed by millions. He was a very good friend. He was a pillar of the community. He’s going to be missed by anybody or everybody who knew him,” he said.

Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen offered his condolences at the loss.

“The community has suffered profound loss,” Theisen said. “Our Sheriff Cramer zealously served the public, zealously worked for justice. And he was just a damn good person. My heart aches for his family. RIP, sheriff.”

Chippewa County Judge Steve Gibbs said his father and Cramer’s father were hunting buddies from the time he was a kid.

“I’ve known Ron since I was 10,” Gibbs said. “He’s been a great friend of mine. I’ve always backed him, and he always had my back. The county has suffered a tremendous loss.”

Gibbs said he can’t make sense out of the death.

“I was completely floored when I heard about it,” Gibbs said. “I feel for (his wife) Cheryl and the rest of the family. My hearts and prayers go to them. The county will greatly miss his leadership, and I will greatly miss his friendship.”

Retired Chippewa Falls Police Chief Joe Coughlin offered similar words of shock and condolences.

“I’ve known him for many years, before he was sheriff, he was head of the drug unit,” Coughlin said. “He did a fantastic job with that. I’ve had nothing but positive, professional experiences with him.”

Cramer told the Leader-Telegram in February that he would not seek another term, noting he was 67 at the time. His term was set to end in January 2023, and he planned to retire.