FBI: Kidnapping suspect breached school network to disseminate child porn

A man who is suspected in the kidnapping of 15-year-old Kryssy King was known to local authorities more than a year earlier, newly released FBI documents show.

Trevor Blackburn, 22, was arrested in Douglas County Sunday night. A few hours earlier, King was found safe in the Cornell area.

On September 9, a school district contacted the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office to report its academic network had been breached and child pornography had been posted and shared with teachers, administrators and students. That district was not named in the FBI documents.

According to an affidavit citing Steven V. Telisak, Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Blackburn distributed visual depictions, through video, of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct onto the school district network.

But the Chippewa Sheriff's Office was investigating Blackburn even earlier, the documents show. It is not clear, however, whether the earlier activities of Blackburn -- described below according to the FBI documents -- were connected to the current case.

BACKGROUND

On July 11, 2021, Chippewa County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a report that a minor female had taken the family vehicle from their home.

In an effort to find her, authorities searched her bedroom where they found a notebook with various usernames and passwords. At the bottom of one page was the address “3273 Big Woods Road” in Maryland.

When the deputies found the minor and interviewed her, she told deputies that the Maryland address in her notebook was the location of “Trevor McAllister,” who was later identified as Trevor Blackburn.

The girl reported that she met Blackburn on the internet and believed him to be 16 years old. She said she saw him report online to others that he was between 16 and 22 years old. She communicated with Blackburn using FaceTime and Snapchat Apps.

The girl said that Blackburn was nice to her at first but later became “a very controlling and mean individual.” The change in personality happened when the girl attempted to break up with him, she said.

Blackburn told the girl that he wanted $3,000 from her or he would travel to Wisconsin and shoot her dog.

According to the FBI affidavit, Blackburn convinced the girl to not take her medications and to provide her father’s and grandmother’s credit card information to him.

At the time the girl stole the family vehicle, she reported that she was en route to meet Blackburn because he demanded she do so. The girl believed Blackburn would kill her dog if she did not comply.

During the interview the girl said she’d sent nude photos and made nude video calls with Blackburn through Snapchat. She believed Blackburn possessed some of the nude images of her.

On January 23, 2002, Chippewa County Sheriff's deputies received a complaint from the girl’s father that family members were receiving nude photos of the girl over Facebook and Twitter. The family also reported receiving harassing phone calls from unknown persons.

The girl's aunt reported that she received a friend request on Facebook in July from an account belonging to her niece. When the woman accepted the friend request, she was directed to a Twitter page with a banner reading, “I’m a Whore.”

The aunt then saw pornographic images, including between six and eight postings of full-frontal nudity and a person’s vagina. The Twitter account had her niece’s name on it. The Twitter page also listed the girl’s home address, her father’s name and the girl’s phone number.

The girl said she did not make the Facebook or Twitter accounts.

She admitted in an interview with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office that she gave Blackburn the password to her Snapchat account.

She said the pornographic images on the Twitter account were images and videos she recalled sending to Blackburn when she was 14 years old.

She also said that Blackburn had bragged about his hacking abilities.

IP addresses traced to these accounts include one registered to a Sarah McAllister who was also known as Sarah Blackburn.

A previous address for Sarah Blackburn was found to be 3723 Big Woods Road, Ijamsville, Md. That’s the same address the girl was travelling to, to meet Trevor Blackburn in July 2021.

Blackburn, upon questioning, admitted to contact with the girl.

During a September, 19, 2022 interview with the FBI, the girl was presented with a photograph of Blackburn at which time she identified him as the person who was forcing her to produce child pornography.

The local deputy and Blackburn’s mother described Blackburn as "severely autistic."

Blackburn is being held in jail currently. Judge James Isaacson set the $1 million cash bond on possible charges of kidnapping, burglary, and other assorted charges.