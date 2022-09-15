Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation Scholarship selects 6 student recipients

The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation has selected six Chippewa Valley area students to receive scholarships to pursue secondary education in the fields of business, healthcare and administration.
To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must have a minimum 3.2 High School GPA, as well as submit an essay that outlines their chosen field of study and what career plans they intend to pursue. From the group of finalists, Jim and Jennifer Rooney selected the awardees based on their essay responses as well as need in determining final financial awards.
The awards, which range from $1,000 per year to $5,000 per year for the duration of their education, are renewed annually as long as the students maintain enrolled status and an overall GPA of at least 3.2. For many awardees, the value of this grant can be in the range of $10,000 to $20,000 during their course of study.
People are also reading…
The six award recipients are:
● Macie Schillinger of Stratford, pursuing Nursing
● Maria Friedel of Chippewa Falls, pursuing Nursing
● Hayden Stovey of Reedsburg, pursuing Communication Science and Disorders
● Katherine Schellhorn of Gays Mills, pursuing Healthcare Administration
● Carli Olson of Chippewa Falls, pursuing Nursing
● Martha Mohan of Fall Creek, pursuing Biology
The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Foundation was founded in 2018 with the mission of promoting education and job opportunities for young people throughout the Chippewa Valley. Since 2019, the foundation has awarded over $160,000 in scholarships to local students and community schools.
The foundation believes that a great education is key to success in life, and that students should be able to have access to education regardless of financial status and without economic burden.