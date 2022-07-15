Kelsey Johnson wins the Markquart Motors 2nd Annual American Flag Mural Contest

Local artist Kelsey Johnson won the Markquart Motors 2nd Annual American Flag Mural Contest this year.

The large mural was unveiled on Friday at the Markquart Motors Service Center in Chippewa Falls. The mural will be displayed inside the venue for one year.

Markquart Motors offered a $5,000 scholarship for a local high school or college student during its competition. According to Markquart Motors, each applicant had to submit an entry online and the staff at Markquart Motors chose the winner.

Johnson was chosen for her mural of an American flag, complete with a flying eagle and fireworks.

“This mural is about American pride,” Johnson said. “When I think about American pride I think about the 4th of July. My father always took me to see fireworks and he’s a veteran himself so I figured an American flag, eagle holding an olive branch as a symbol of peace, and the fireworks represent a celebration of the pride that America has.”

Johnson said she is graduating from CVTC this August and is elated to have the financial help from her winnings. She also likes the chance to showcase her work, she said.

Craig Geissler, Internet Sales and Marketing Manager at Markquart Motors, said Johnson won out of a pool of about 20 applicants.

“We wanted to display an interpretation of the American flag that represented American values. Relevancy and originality were what it was graded on,” Geissler said.

Last year’s mural will be auctioned off at Markquart.com.