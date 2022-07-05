Lake Wissota Yacht Club Celebrates 50th anniversary

The Lake Wissota Yacht Club (LWYC) is celebrating its 50th anniversary and invites anyone interested in sailing, to join them for two days of activities on July 23 and 24.

The two-day celebration includes an open house both Saturday and Sunday from noon – 4 p.m. including a Sailing Regatta on the lake with visiting sailboats from around the area. The LWYC clubhouse will be open with memorabilia and displays honoring the club founders and highlights of events over the past 50 years. Visitors will also be able to watch the Regatta as the boats race on the lake, take a tour of the grounds, take a free sailboat ride, and learn more about sailing.

“This event only comes around every 50 years, so we really want all our members and the community to come out and celebrate with us and pay tribute to the founders of the club, who created a legacy and sailing tradition here on Lake Wissota,” commented 50th Anniversary chairman and LWYC member, Jack Rokser.

“Our Club’s mission is to promote recreational sailing, conduct races and regattas, and provide a clubhouse and grounds for our members and their guests to enjoy. We’re an all-volunteer organization and encourage our members to participate in our social events and Club maintenance,” explained Mark Wingert, Commodore of LWYC. “We hope area folks and past members come out and check-out our club, learn a little about sailing, and enjoy the view of Lake Wissota filled with beautiful sailboats.”

“It’s a great place to belong, whether you’re a seasoned sailing veteran or brand new to the sport,” continued Wingert. Members of all skill levels skipper their own sailboats for weekly races on Lake Wissota or can jump aboard and help crew on a boat. Over the years, many members of LWYC have crewed in Bayfield, WI and explored the Apostle Islands, participated in Regattas around the country, and some have even lived aboard sailboats and traveled the world.

The LWYC was formed by a group of people on Lake Wissota in the late 1950s, with an interest in sailing. However, the club wasn’t formed until 1972 when founding member, Gene Mower, was intent on finding a permanent home for a sailboat club. The site of the clubhouse and grounds was purchased by four sailors, John Bacharach, Bob Crane, Neil Goodall, and Mower.

Over the past 50 years, this private sailboat racing club has evolved to a membership of over 70+ families and sailors and is directed by an all-volunteer board. Members enjoy sailing on Lake Wissota, with access to the clubhouse, deep-water boat launch, beach, docks, 40 boat moorings, dry sail space for additional boats on shore, and boat and trailer storage.

Membership includes participation in various social activities for families and individuals of all ages, including sailboat races and working to maintain the club and property. The club is located on the northern banks of Lake Wissota at 16337 95th Avenue, three miles northeast of Chippewa Falls.

To learn more about the LWYC 50th Anniversary celebration, contact Jack Rokser at (715) 577-2292. For information on LWYC, visit www.lwyc.net

