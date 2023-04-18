One of the owners of a Trempealeau County timber company has been ordered to pay more than $1.1 million in restitution to foreign workers after he was found guilty of illegally placing foreign workers and lying to federal officials.

Alfredo Aguilar, 52, pleaded guilty to related charges in January and was sentenced to 18 months in prison Monday. The Bruce resident co-owned the Wisconsin timber company Northwoods Forestry Inc. with his wife, Patricia Aguilar.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea's office, Aguilar has paid the restitution money to the foreign workers and another $210,000 in fines associated with the case.

According to court records, between 2015 and the end of 2018, Aguilar recruited workers from Mexico and Central America to work in forestry through the H-2B work visa program. The program allows American employers to hire temporary workers from overseas to perform labor as long as the labor addresses one-time, seasonal, intermittent or peak needs.

However, Aguilar placed Northwoods Forestry foreign workers with non-forestry employers in industries such as meat packing, roofing, agriculture, construction, painting and fur processing.

Aguilar admitted to officials that he placed Northwoods Forestry foreign employees in positions he knew they were not legally authorized to work. Aguilar also admitted that Northwoods Forestry did not pay the workers the highest applicable wages and did not pay the workers overtime.

Aguilar “failed to pay the required prevailing wages to the foreign workers he employed,” said Irene Lindow, special agent-in-charge, Great Lakes Region, U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General.

“Today’s sentencing is an affirmation of our efforts, along with those of our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, to pursue individuals who abuse the H-2B program for financial gain,” Lindow said.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 263 workers were victimized by the scheme.