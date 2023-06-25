CADOTT — Despite pouring rain, thunder and lightning storms late Saturday afternoon, country music fans stuck out the weather and were treated to performances from some of the biggest names in the business over the weekend.

Even as they sought shelter in covered side stage areas away from the main stage and open lawn Saturday, concert-goers said they enjoyed their time.

“It’s not that bad,” said Samantha Tompkins of River Falls. “It’s just water. As long as it doesn’t dilute my beer or screw up my phone it’s fine. I’ll take a rain storm over 100-degree heat any day.”

Country Fest featured music stars such as Russell Dickerson, Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Sammy Kershaw, Brett Eldredge, Sean Williams, Dan + Shay, Caroline Jones, Breland, Mark Chesnutt, Billy Currington, and the Zac Brown Band.

Michelle and Larry Quinlan live in the Marshfield area and said they have been going to Country Fest for 34 years. About 20 years ago the pair along with a group of friends started dressing up in costumes for the festival. This year’s theme was super heroes. The couple said the best part about the festival is meeting up with old friends.

“We’ve met so many people through the years and we come back every year and we see these people again. We see these people only once a year and we see them here.” Michelle said. “It’s the memories. It’s the good times.”

Abby Curry of Elk Mound said this year was her fourth year attending Country Fest.

“Country Fest is my home and I am its mother,” she said.

Curry attended this year’s festival with Trevor Rothbauer.

Rothbauer said “it’s a really fun atmosphere. You make a lot of friends and you listen to great music.”

Rothbauer and Curry both said they were already getting excited about the recently announced 2024 lineup, which includes previous Country Fest performers Eric Church and Keith Urban, along with Jake Owen.

The event is scheduled to take place from June 27 to 29, 2024.

“Eric Church is one of the biggest acts in the genre, an unmatched stage presence in country music,“ said festival promoter and general manager Wade Asher. “We are jacked to have him back. And Keith Urban, another massively talented artist, hasn’t graced these grounds since 2015. He always leaves everything on the stage and the way he brings it night after night is mind blowing.”

Jake Owen was originally scheduled to perform at 2023’s Country Fest.

“We know a lot of fans were bummed to hear he couldn’t make 2023’s festival, so we were determined to follow through on our promise to bring him back in 2024. Jake is a staple here; our fans just can’t get enough of him. His show is always on point. All in all, another great year is in the works,” Asher said.

Festival organizers will release the full lineup in the fall and general admission tickets and camping will go on sale at that time.

Country Fest is the largest 3-Day Country Music and Camping Event in the U.S. Legendary names in Country Music have graced the Main Stage, including George Strait, Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, The Highwaymen including – Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Waylon Jennings, Reba McEntire, Jason Aldean, Eric Church and Brad Paisley.

The event began in 1987 and has grown each year, with 100,000 people at this year's event.

With 360 acres and more than 7,500 campsites within walking distance of the concert grounds, the venue is like no other.

