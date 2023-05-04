Harley Alcala, 39, of Duluth, Minnesota, was ordered held on $100,000 cash bond following an incident on Tuesday during which Alcala was arrested after Chippewa County authorities said a threat was made to the courthouse regarding a case that was to take place that day.

Alcala appeared by video for a bond hearing Thursday at the Chippewa County Courthouse.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said Alcala could be charged with making terroristic threats, including threats to a judge and possibly attempted kidnapping.

"Given the nature of these charges, leading to threats to a judge is a violent crime which then requires the court to consider protection of the community," Newell said.

Highway 53 between Tilden and Bloomer was closed Tuesday morning for about 90 minutes after Alcala was suspected of making a threat to the courthouse. With the cooperation of law enforcement in northwestern Wisconsin and Minnesota, authorities said Alcala's vehicle was identified and stopped on Highway 53 between exit 110 and 102, near the town of Woodmohr.

Alcala was pulled over and would not leave his vehicle, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes.

Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with him, Hakes said. Negotiations were initiated by a crisis negotiator from the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

A SWAT team eventually used pepper balls to get Alcala out of his vehicle so he could be arrested.

The situation that led up to Tuesday’s Highway 53 incident involved a custody dispute.

Newell said Alcala made several threatening posts on Facebook and threatened possible violence at the courthouse.

Newell said Alcala was "inappropriate and disrespectful."

Security was increased at the courthouse that day and law enforcement monitored Alcala’s movements to prevent him from reaching the courthouse.

Alcala is scheduled to be back in court June 13.