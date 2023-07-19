The Cenex Convenience Store on West River Street in Chippewa Falls sold a $100,000 winning lottery ticket for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The winner matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Normally that would mean the winner takes home $50,000, but because the ticket owner elected to include the Power Play 2X option, the earnings were multiplied from a $50,000 to a $100,000 win, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1 in 913,130. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

Cenex store manager Donna Sommer said she knows who won the winning ticket.

“He’s a regular here. He’s very excited,” she said Wednesday. “He’s getting ready to head down to Madison tomorrow morning to deal with the Wisconsin Lottery.”

Sommer said it is the first time the store has sold a winning ticket worth so much money.

“We've sold some where people won $1,000 or $5,000, but this is the first big one,” she said.

The Cenex store receives about one 1% of the winning ticket's prize, which is good for local business.

Sommer said since the announcement that a winning ticket was sold at Cenex, they’ve seen an uptick in lottery ticket sales but isn’t sure whether to attribute that to excitement about the winning ticket sale at Cenex or to the fact that the Powerball prize is projected to reach $1 billion.

“It’s probably a little bit of both,” she said. “It will help business. At least for a little bit.”

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the ticket was one of three big Wisconsin Powerball winning tickets sold over the weekend.

In addition to the winning ticket sold in Chippewa Falls, one was sold in Delavan and another in Waukesha.

Since the start of the jackpot run in late April, nationally, the Powerball game has produced:

28 winning Match 5 tickets

Five winning Match 5 and Power Play tickets

468 winning Match 4 and Powerball tickets

151 winning Match 4 and PowerBall and Power Play tickets

3 million winning tickets across all lower-prize tiers

Powerball drawings are at at 9:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional dollar.

Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has generated more than $18 billion in total revenue and paid out over $10.2 billion in prizes.

IN PHOTOS: Senior legion baseball regionals in Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23