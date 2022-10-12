$2,500 signing bonuses offered to Chippewa Falls’ Fire and EMS workers

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The City of Chippewa Falls Fire and EMS will begin offering a signing bonus to new employees, immediately, in an effort to improve recruitment numbers.

The signing bonus will total $2,500, in two payments. New hires will receive $1,250 up front and $1,250 after 12 months of work for the department.

“We're not looking for average, we're looking for the best quality candidates we can get,” said Lee Douglas, fire chief at Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services. “In today's highly competitive marketplace with fewer recruits coming out of school, this could just be one of those things that an excellent candidate could look at favorably.”

Douglas said the funds are meant to defray moving costs, or simply be an incentive for trained employees to join their department.

Douglas said the department is actively looking to fill two open positions.

“If someone is interested in pursuing it, I think they need to make contact with us here at the City Fire Department, or through the CVTC fire medic program at CVTC in Eau Claire,” said Douglas. “If they reach out directly to us, that would be fantastic.”

Douglas said these are unprecedented times, with low recruitment numbers, but the department is eager to attract the highest quality talent available.

In addition, both the Chippewa Falls Fire/EMS and Police departments hope to provide a first responder pay raise after the November 8 vote on a public safety referendum that Douglas and Police Chief Matthew Kelm describe as “crucial” for the safety of residents and of first responders.

The Chippewa Falls City Council passed a resolution at its August meeting to pursue the referendum in the November election, which asks taxpayers to exceed the levy limit by $1,222,791 per year, starting in January 2023.

Currently, the Chippewa Falls Fire/EMS Department faces a 500% increase in calls, since it began operations in 1990.

Douglas, Kelm and Greg Hoffman, mayor of Chippewa Falls, have spoken repeatedly about the benefits to Chippewa Falls if the referendum should pass.

“If we have more staff, that's really a high benefit. We want the best possible staff out there in the field,” said Hoffman. “When you call for paramedics to come, I want the best paramedic that you have.”

In 1990, Chippewa Falls EMS took over local ambulance service and added it to the fire department in the city, Douglas said. At that time Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services had 26 full-time firefighter EMTs.

“Fast forward to today. We went from around 750 calls per year annually and now this year we will most likely surpass 3,600 calls. We are doing that with the same (number of) staff,” Douglas said.

Douglas said he feels like his department has been as fiscally responsible as possible.

“But, we’re now seeing that 500% increase in call volume. We're at the point where we need to be able to staff a third ambulance full time on a 24/7 rotation.”

All of this adds up to the fact that the department needs new, trained employees.

Though Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services does recruit heavily from CVTC, it is not required that a candidate come through CVTC, Douglas said.

“They just have to meet the requirements — minimum firefighter levels that are required to operate on fire ground — as well as being a nationally registered paramedic or a state licensed paramedic,” he said.

The $2,500 bonuses will begin immediately for quality candidates, Douglas said. The funding, however, will be reevaluated at the end of the fiscal year in 2023.

“Currently, we're able to utilize monies that were already budgeted,” he said.

Douglas said the department wants to maintain a competitive edge with other surrounding agencies, who are looking to hire people.

“This bonus is one way we can say, ‘Hey, we are the best community around.’ We can help out a little bit here, financially. I think that's something to give us that edge.”