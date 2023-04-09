CAMERON — Two police officers and a suspect were killed Saturday afternoon during a shootout that began with a traffic stop, authorities say.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

According to a DOJ press release, at 3:38 p.m. Saturday an officer from Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the village of Cameron and gunfire was exchanged. One Chetek police officer and one Cameron police officer were pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect from the incident was taken to a hospital where they later died.

None of the names of those involved have been released. The release states law enforcement believe there is no threat to the community as a result of the incident.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss today of two officers,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a tweet late Saturday. "I am thinking of their families and the Chetek and Cameron Police Departments at this incredibly difficult time."

DCI is leading the investigation and is assisted by Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

DCI will provide reports to the Barron County District Attorney for review at the conclusion of its investigation.