2022 Excellence in Education student: Bryant Petska

Parents: Matthew Petska & Tina Laws

Educator: Becca Bestul, biology teacher, Chippewa Falls High School

Bryant’s comments about Mrs. Bestul: "Mrs. Bestul sparked my interest in biology and the science behind what makes us, us," Petska said. "She inspired me to pursue my curiosities and to always ask questions. Her class was a joy every day and I loved being able to run experiments. She helped me realize my full potential as a student and as a person. She has inspired me to pursue biology in higher education and help use my talents to help others."

Mrs. Bestul’s comments about Bryant: "Bryant is a rare student in my career to which I will compare all others," Bestul said. "One of the most dynamic, intelligent, compassionate students I have taught, he’s involved in so many activities, excelling in them all. Bryant made outstanding connections, asking such high-level questions that I relished daily class discussion. I’ll cherish our conversations, and in the future if my husband or I need a new joint, we know the surgeon for the job."

Future plans: Bryant will be attending Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to pursue a major in biology and minor in either mathematics or music. He will be attending on a D2 football scholarship to play offensive line for the Augustana Vikings. After college, he plans on attending medical school with the goal of specializing in orthopedic surgery.

