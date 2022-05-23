2022 Excellence in Education student: Conrad Ledebuhr

Conrad Ledebuhr Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: James & Kari Ledebuhr

Educator: Sean Hanson

Band Teacher at McDonell Area Catholic Schools

Conrad’s comments about Mr. Hanson: Much of my life revolves around music, and my love of music comes from playing the trumpet. I started it in sixth grade, but I wasn’t motivated and didn’t improve for over a year and a half. I was going to quit band until I took a trumpet lesson with Sean Hanson; he found some spark of motivation in me and helped fan the flames to make me the musician - and person - I am today.

Mr. Hanson’s comments about Conrad: Conrad Ledebuhr is one of the hardest working students I have ever worked with. He has improved immensely since our first meeting 6 years ago. He has been in lessons for trumpet with me continuously throughout all of this time. He has been a tremendous asset to his Chi-Hi band program as well as to the community big band known as “Troppo Big Band” where we play side by side. Congratulations on all your achievements Conrad and happy graduation!

Future Plans: Conrad is planning on attending Chippewa Valley Technical College in the fall to obtain a degree in Information Technology. Afterward, he may pursue further education, entrepreneurship, or go straight into the workforce. He’s ready to face whatever the future has to throw at him.

