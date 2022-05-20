2022 Excellence in Education Student: Destiny Kolve

Destiny Kolve, Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Angela Yost & Duane Kolve

Educator: Heather Brandner, Chemistry Teacher at Chippewa Falls High School

Destiny’s comments about Mrs. Brandner: “I give credit to my amazing teacher, Mrs. Brandner, for giving me the tools to understand a large and complex topic like chemistry,” Kolve said. “She provided the best environment for my learning. She gave me time to figure things out on my own and to go at my own pace. This has reassured me that I am capable of learning challenging things and that there’s always an answer, I just have to find it.”

Mrs. Brandner’s comments about Destiny: “Destiny’s outstanding personality and persistent work ethic has allowed her to excel and be recognized among her peers,” Brandner said. “Her calm and collected persona makes those around her feel welcomed and comfortable. Destiny is always eager to help those around her. As my science intern, she helped struggling students learn chemistry, prepared lab supplies, and helped me improve the content of my courses through her feedback. Destiny’s compassion for others sets her apart and will allow her to excel in her medical career.”

Future Plans: Destiny is attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall of 2022 and majoring in chemistry. She has a respect for chemistry and wants to use her chemistry education to help people. She doesn’t have a final plan for what she would like to do after that but is excited to learn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0