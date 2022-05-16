2022 Excellence in Education Student: Eleanor Kelly

Eleanor Kelly, Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Alan & Rebecca Kelly

Educator: Stacey Jackson, Social Studies Teacher at Chippewa Falls High School

Eleanor’s comments about Jackson: "Mrs. Jackson helped make history more than just memorizing dates and facts," Kelly said. "She made history something alive, showing that past events rippled and affected our everyday life. She taught me to look for all sides of the story and to always seek out facts. Her class inspired me to study in a social studies field, but I never plan on forgetting who inspired me to choose that career focus."

Mrs. Jackson’s comments about Eleanor: "Eleanor is an exemplary student in many ways," Jackson said. "Beyond her obvious academic talent, she is curious and collaborative. The more she learns, the more she pushes for deeper understanding with increasingly layered questions about the how and the why. This combined with her generous and welcoming spirit will undoubtedly result in immense success. It was a privilege to play a small role in Eleanor’s growth towards adulthood and I wish her the best."

Future Plans: Eleanor plans on continuing her education at either the University of Wisconsin-Madison or the University of Minnesota to major in political science, with a possible minor in Spanish. After earning her bachelor’s degree, she wants to continue her education and earn a juris doctorate degree and become a practicing attorney.

