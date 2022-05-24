2022 Excellence in Education student: Emma MacLaughlin-Barck

Emma MacLaughlin-Barck - Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Tim & Meg MacLaughlin-Barck

Educator: Brian Collicott

Band Director at Chippewa Falls Middle School

Emma’s comments about Mr. Collicott: "Mr. Collicott made the music department a safe space for me to be independent while offering me his support the second I needed it," Barck said. "As a student helper for Mr. Collicott, I didn’t help so much as just sitting around, talking with him. He let me have my independence, but he was right there, listening through a crack in the door during my Solo and Ensemble performances, wanting to congratulate me the second I was done."

Mr. Collicot’s comments about Emma: "Emma, while I’m sure you will inevitably be amazing in your future life endeavors, I cannot help but be concerned about the gravity of emotions you must be feeling about repaying me for the many kindnesses I provided while you were my student helper in 8th grade," Collicot said. "Fear not Emmers, the debt is forgiven! Now, get back to dominating the world. I’m so proud of you and honored to be part of this event."

Future Plans: Emma plans to further her education at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, where she will earn an undergraduate degree in Business Administration and Design. With this degree, she hopes to gain a foothold in the fashion industry, working to make the industry more sustainable and inclusive. Eventually, she would like to start her own fashion company specializing in size-inclusive sustainable clothing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0