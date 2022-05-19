2022 Excellence in Education Student: Evelyn Kelly

Evelyn Kelly, Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Alan & Rebecca Kelly

Educator: Molly Barnes, English Teacher at Chippewa Falls High School

Evelyn’s comments about Ms. Barnes: "Ms. Barnes has served as a positive role model to me as she isn’t afraid to have in-depth conversations and has always been supportive of me, especially in regards to career path," Kelly said. "These last four years, we’ve spent lots of time together via class, working on the school play, forensics practice and competitions, and in the Thespians club, and despite this, Ms. Barnes has never failed to be supportive. Thanks, Ms. Barnes for everything."

Ms. Barnes’ comments about Evelyn: "Evelyn 'Can-Do' Kelly is a marvel of a person," Barnes said. "While it’s true that she’s a very smart, capable, and dedicated student, that’s hardly the most interesting thing about her. Evelyn is a creative problem solver, a good friend and sister, and generous with a laugh. She’s a natural leader: level-headed, confident and willing to take charge, yet also willing to work tirelessly to get things done right. I’ve rarely been as impressed by anyone."

Future Plans: Evelyn is going to continue her higher education at the University of Minnesota to pursue a major in theater arts. With this degree, she plans on working as a stage manager for her long-term career.

