2022 Excellence in Education student: Logan Sima

Logan Sima: Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Jen & Todd Sima

Educator: David Martineau, History Teacher at Chippewa Falls High School

Logan’s comments about Mr. Martineau: "My freshman year I took one of Mr. Martineau’s classes. Over the course of that year he became more than just the average teacher to me," Sima said. "He was someone who would always be willing to help me with my school work, even if it was not the subject he teaches. His lectures and ways of reviewing were the single reason I was able to pass the AP test that year."

Mr. Martineau’s comments about Logan: "I have never had a student so fascinated by how things work," Martineau said. "Anything and everything became a moment for Logan to learn more. How a motor accelerates (fellow gearhead), how a battle is won (military history), how our government works (APHuG), how current events shape our lives. He is a very talented and driven young man. Logan’s natural curiosity will always allow him to learn more, grow more, and find the top of the mountain called success."

Future Plans: Logan plans to attend CVTC for their welding program. After graduating from there he will work in a fabrication/welding shop until he feels he has enough experience to open a fabrication shop of his own.

