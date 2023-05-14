Eva’s comments about Mrs. King: “Mrs. King is a very engaging teacher who is dedicated to her student’s learning. She has been instrumental in teaching me how to express my ideas in writing and to discern the meanings of complex texts. She also inspires me to work hard through her own commitment to teaching. I am lucky to have had the opportunity to learn from her, and the lessons she has taught me will undoubtedly remain with me throughout my life.”

Mrs. King’s comments about Eva: "As Jane Austen said in 'Pride and Prejudice,' 'Indulge your imagination in every possible flight.' I can always view Eva 'boarding' that flight and taking it to new horizons. Whether in any literature or writing class, the intensity and vigor in which she approached the material was 'out of this world.' Her love for learning and yearning to be involved in many social causes only confirms that she will soar in all of her future endeavors, for as Jane Austen also said, 'It isn't what we say or think that defines us but what we do.' The sky's the limit, Eva!"