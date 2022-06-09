48th annual Parade of Homes coming to Eau Claire

The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association’s 48th Parade of Homes begins Saturday and will run through June 18. The event features eight new homes, two remodeled homes and four virtual home tours.

“It’s a great way for builders in our area to showcase their work,” said Christina Thrun, executive officer of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association.

The Parade of Homes is an opportunity for people throughout the Chippewa Valley to tour houses and get ideas when they are looking to build or buy a house or do a remodel project.

“Maybe you want to check out paint colors or flooring. A lot of people just enjoy looking at some beautiful homes and seeing what the trends are,” Thrun said.

The new homes range in value from around $350,000 to over $1 million. The remodeled homes showcase a variety of remodeling projects including an entire home remodel with an addition, main floor revised floor plan and renovation, remodeled kitchen, an addition with a master bedroom suite, and a kitchen and exterior remodel.

“When else are you going to get a chance to get into a brand new home like this?” Thrun said. “Some of these homes are really nice high-end homes that you wouldn’t otherwise get a chance to look at unless they were on the market.”

The 2022 Parade Homes display a wide mix of styles, from traditional to modern.

Some modern styles which are trending now include a mix of the farmhouse style with modern accents such as ceiling beams and timber frames paired with modern plumbing and light fixtures.

Parade of Homes participants will see a mix of dark and light colors, especially black and white, and black windows and doors. Some of the homes will also showcase a trend towards lighter wood cabinets.

“If you go to a store and pick up a sample of something you don’t really get to see what they look like. That’s what we offer,” Thrun said.

“I remodeled my bathroom five years ago and I ended up picking out flooring that was in one of the parade homes and I could talk to the flooring company that was working in some of the homes and got them to explain the flooring to me,” she said. “That’s the best part — being able to see things first hand.”

The homes are open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the new homes are also open Monday, June 13, through Friday, June 17, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are available for $8 through Friday at Royal Credit Union locations in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie or online at ParadeOfHomesCV.com. After Friday, tickets are $10 and are available at the first home visited or online.

After visiting the Parade Homes, ticket holders can vote for their favorite in the Peoples’ Choice voting sponsored by Prevail Bank. Anyone who casts their vote will have a chance to win one of three $100 cash prizes.

The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association (CVHBA) is a nonprofit trade association representing the area’s home building industry. Established in 1972, its mission is to build a better Chippewa Valley housing industry through promotion, advocacy and education.

