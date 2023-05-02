TOWN OF TIFFANY — A 74-year-old man is dead after a structure fire in Dunn County Monday.

According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:19 a.m. Monday, authorities received a report of a structure fire at a home on 50th Street in the Town of Tiffany.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood City Fire Department, and Boyceville EMS responded to the scene.

The media release said while engaging the fire, firefighters found a 74-year-old man in the home who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunn County Medical Examiner.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office and Glenwood City Fire Department.

Assisting at the scene was the Boyceville Fire Department.