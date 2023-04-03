MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office said the body of a 74-year-old Dunn County man was found in a home after a house fire Sunday.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit and Menomonie Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire that was reported at 2:24 p.m. Sherriff's deputies and Memonie fire officials said heavy smoke and flames were visible coming from the residence when the arrived.
The name of the man has not been released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This morning's top headlines: Monday, April 3
A report says McDonald's has closed its U.S. offices for a few days as the company prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs. The Wall Street Journal cited an internal email from the Chicago-based fast-food giant saying U.S. staff and some corporate employees overseas should work from home while the company notifies people of their job status. McDonald's declined to comment Monday. The report said McDonald's would inform employees this week about staffing decisions that are part of a wide restructuring announced earlier. While a number of big U.S. companies have announced job cuts and U.S. applications for jobless benefits rose last week, layoffs are at historically low levels
Residents across a wide swath of the U.S. are racing to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast. At least 32 people have died. Confirmed or suspected tornadoes struck 11 states and destroyed homes and businesses, splintered trees and lay waste to neighborhoods. The dead included nine people in one Tennessee county and four in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas. President Joe Biden declared broad areas of the country major disaster areas, making federal resources and financial aid available to support recovery.
Former President Donald Trump faces his most urgent legal challenge in New York, where he’s set to be arraigned this week on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. But other investigations outside Manhattan are pressing forward, underscoring the broad range of peril he confronts as he seeks to reclaim the presidency. His vulnerability in federal investigations in Washington has been made clear over the last month, as judges in a succession of sealed rulings have turned aside the Trump team’s efforts to block grand jury testimony.
President Joe Biden is set to tour a clean energy technology manufacturer in Minneapolis as part of his effort to highlight his investment agenda before an expected reelection campaign. The Democratic president plans to highlight job growth and investments nationwide while pushing clean energy and manufacturing in the U.S. during his visit Monday to engine maker Cummins Inc. The company is preparing to announce in conjunction with Biden’s visit that it's investing more than $1 billion in its U.S. engine manufacturing network in Indiana, North Carolina and New York. The plan calls for updating facilities so they can manufacture low- to zero-carbon engines. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Connecticut to buttress Biden's message.
Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies for orchestrating a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger who fervently supported Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. They also arrested a suspect in the attack Sunday on Vladlen Tatarsky in the heart of Russia's second-largest city. Ukrainian authorities did not directly respond to the accusation of involvement but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he doesn’t think about events in Russia. A senior Ukrainian official described it as part of Russia’s internal turmoil since the war began. The bombing, which wounded more than 30 other people, was the latest attack inside Russia on a high-profile pro-war figure.
Authorities say about 25 train cars have derailed in northwestern Montana. No injuries or evacuations have been reported after the cars derailed near the town of Paradise along the Clark Fork River on Sunday. The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office says the cars aren't believed to be carrying anything hazardous. But firefighters and representatives of Montana Rail Link, which was operating the train, are responding and investigating what the cars were carrying. Photos posted on social media show some of the cars appearing to dip just into the river. Montana's U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester say they're monitoring the derailment and are in touch with local officials.
Twitter has removed the verification check mark on the main account of The New York Times, one of CEO Elon Musk’s most despised news organizations. The removal comes as many of Twitter’s high-profile users are bracing for the loss of the blue check marks that helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors on the social media platform. Musk, who owns Twitter, set a deadline of Saturday for verified users to buy a premium Twitter subscription or lose the checks on their profiles. The Times said in a story Thursday that it would not pay Twitter for verification of its institutional accounts.
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will seek the Republican presidential nomination and he's positioning himself as an alternative to Donald Trump just days after the former president was indicted by a grand jury in New York. Hutchinson announced his candidacy on ABC's “This Week” and said Trump should drop out of the race because "the office is more important than any individual person.” In An Associated Press interview later Sunday, the former two-term governor who left office in January said it was important for voters to have an alternative leader and “not simply go by default to somebody who is really wrapped around what happened in the past.” Hutchinson is the first Republican to enter the race since Trump became the only former U.S. president to ever face criminal charges.
Riding terrific reviews and a strong word-of-mouth, the role playing game adaptation “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” opened with $38.5 million in U.S. and Canadian movie theaters over the weekend. That is according to studio estimates Sunday, stealing the top box-office perch from “John Wick: Chapter 4.” “Dungeons & Dragons” was also a big roll of the dice. The film is co-produced and co-financed by Paramount with eOne, which is owned by Hasbro. It cost $150 million to make. “John Wick: Chapter 4" slid to second place in its second weekend with $28.2 million. While a sizeable dip, the assassin action film has already accrued $122.8 million domestically and $245 million worldwide.
“Son of Sinner” Jelly Roll is a three-time winner at the CMT Music Awards. The rapper-turned-country singer reigned at Sunday night's fan-voted awards show in Austin, Texas. The awards program started off with a somber tone as co-host Kelsea Ballerini dedicated the show to those whose lives were changed by gun violence. Country artists wore black ribbons on the red carpet to honor those killed at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. The awards show in Austin, Texas, also honored country superstar Shania Twain with the Equal Play Award for being a visible and vocal advocate for diverse voices in country music.
Seymour Stein, the brash, prescient and highly successful founder of Sire Records who helped launched the careers of Madonna, Talking Heads and many others, has died at age 80. He was known for his deep knowledge and appreciation of music and would prove an astute judge of talent during the era of New Wave, a term he helped popularize in the 1970s. Stein signed Talking Heads, the Ramones and the Pretenders. His most lucrative discovery happened in the early 1980s, when he heard the demo tape of a little known singer-dancer from the downtown New York club scene, Madonna.
Snoop Dogg stepped up in an emergency during a weekend that saw World Wrestling Entertainment set a two-night attendance record for their signature event before being sold and Roman Reigns remaining the undisputed champion. Snoop Dogg was co-hosting a segment between matches at SoFi Stadium with wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin when he goaded Mizanin into an impromptu match with Shane McMahon. McMahon tore his quad when he did a leapfrog maneuver while trying to avoid Mizanin. Snoop stepped in as a pinch wrestler and completed the match.